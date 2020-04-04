|
Della Mae Mayhorn 2020
(Nee Bedford) Passed away on March 23, 2020, at age 82. Beloved mother of Rodney (Pascale), Sheila, Reginald, and Timothy (Cindy) Mayhorn. Proud grandmother of Peter, Caleb, Julian, Marilou, and Wesley Mayhorn. Cherished sister of Icy Lee Bryant, Mary Ellen Jackson, and Calvin Simmons. Also Treasured by her nieces: Wynter Christell Nicole Jackson, Michelle Jackson, Gail (Brad) Larson, Carla Bedford-Dixon (Roy); nephews: Jeff (Demetra) Harris, Anthony (Melba) Harris, Garvin Bedford, as well as several other nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, siblings (Clyde, Luther and Clinton Bedford) and spouse.
She graduated from Rockford West High School in 1955, then completed the St. Anthony School of Nursing program and began her career as a Registered Nurse. She married Richard Earl Mayhorn and lived many years in Chicago, IL, later returning to Rockford. She worked as a School Nurse for Rockford Public Schools, earned her Master's in Nursing and retired in 1999. She was a devoted member of Providence Baptist Church, serving as Trustee, Choir Member and Professional Advisor to the Nurse's Board and supported several community organizations.
Private services will be held.
Krause Funeral Home is assisting the family. 9000 W. Capitol Dr., Milwaukee, WI 53222, 414-464-4640, www.krausefuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2020