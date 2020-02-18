|
Della Rose Gorman Laviolette 1926—2020
Della Rose Gorman Laviolette, 93, of Roscoe, IL passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Della was born in Muenster, TX on November 8, 1926, daughter of Werner H. and Adelaide (Luke) Endres. She married Thomas J. "Jack" Gorman on August 2, 1948, who passed away January 30, 1977. They lived in Rockford, IL. Della later married Leo J. Laviolette, Jr on December 2, 1978 until his passing on December 4, 2007. They lived in Caspian, MI, where she volunteered much of her time to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Upon returning to Rockford they attended the Cathedral of St. Peter. Della enjoyed quilting, crocheting, reading a wide variety of books, watching the Chicago Cubs as an avid fan, and loved spending time with her family. Grandma Dollie especially enjoyed visiting with her many dear grandchildren.
Surviving relatives include her children, Tom (Linda) Gorman, Dana (Jeff) Robinson, Tim (Verlette) Gorman, Connie (Bill) Colwell, Jay (Joan) Gorman, Gerry (Ken) Bowe, and Richard (Suren) Gorman; stepchildren, Sheila (John) VanLeeuwen, Sharon Laviolette, Sherry (George) Pike, Sharla Anderson, Lee (Anne) Laviolette; 16 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Della is predeceased by her parents, spouses, and siblings Arthur, Paul, Gilbert, Urban, Mary Elizabeth, and Florene.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 in the Cathedral of St. Peter, 1243 N. Church St. Rockford, IL 61103 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Burial will conclude in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rockford Rescue Mission.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020