Delma "Del" Gloyd 1934—2020
Delma ("Del") Gloyd passed away on January 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 10, 1934, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of William and Delma (Flietz) Lear. Del graduated from Beechwood High School in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, in May of 1951 and graduated from Hanover College, Hanover, Indiana, in May of 1955. Del married Lawrence ("Larry") Gloyd on September 10, 1955. He was the love of her life. Together they enjoyed entertaining, traveling, and raising their three daughters. Larry predeceased her on September 6, 2008. Del enjoyed tennis, golf, bridge, gardening, and reading. She was active as a Girl Scout Leader and a 4-H Leader. Del served on numerous boards including the Rockford Day Nursery Board, the Advisory Board of the Salvation Army, and the Midway Village Board. She was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where she has served as a Deacon, a Session Member, and a member of the Funeral and Fine Arts Committees. Del was a Charter Member of Alpha Delta Pi Alumni in Rockford, a member of Perry Department Rockford Woman's Club, a member of IT of P.E.O. of Rockford, a member of Panhellenic Society of Belvidere and a member of Forest Hills Country Club. In 1995, Larry and Del started the Alexis de Tocqueville Society for the United Way and they received the "Symbol of Giving" given by the United Way. Larry and Del received the 2005 award for extraordinary service in the community of Winnebago County from the Salvation Army. In 2000, Larry and Del became honorary Rockford College alumni as well as received the Honorary Alumni Award from Hanover College. Survivors include daughters, Sheryl J. (Greg) Burdick of Cypress, Texas, Julia G. (James) Buchanan of Belvidere, Illinois, and Susan M. (David) Crowell of Lake Elmo, Minnesota; grandchildren, Michael (Hannah) Burdick, Anne Marie Burdick (Corbin Light, fiancé), Zachary (Gretchen) Buchanan, Benjamin Buchanan, and Abigail Buchanan, Andrew Crowell (Kayta Gruneberg, fiancé) and Matthew Crowell; sister-in-law, Marjorie Crum and brother-in-law, Bill (Sandra) Gloyd; and nieces and nephews. Predeceased by Larry, her parents, sister Lois Jean Lear, brother-in-law Norman Crum, and niece Lisa Gloyd.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2821 N. Bell School Rd., Rockford with Reverend Gretchen Hammeke officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Fred C Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. prior to the service in the church. Private burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials to Westminster Presbyterian Church Building Fund. To share a memory or online condolence, visit www.olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020