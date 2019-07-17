|
Delores A. Dokken 1940—2019
Delores A. Dokken, moved to her heavenly home to be with her Savior and a host of loved ones, most importantly, her first born son, on Sunday, July 14th, 2019. She was surrounded by family.
Delores was born on December 14, 1940 in Rockford, IL to John and Elsa Helsinger. She married the love of her life, LeRoy Dokken, on July 1, 1955. Survivors include her children, Marlana Dokken and Stephen (Judy Sheneman) Dokken; grandchildren, Jacob, Lindy, and Adam Dokken; sister, Carol Burns, brothers Dennis Helsinger, and Jackie Helsinger, and a host of nieces and nephews.
In her early years Delores worked at the family restaurant, The Sunnyside Cafe, Weiman Furniture Company, and invested in property with her husband. After starting a family, they settled in New Milford, IL in what would turn out to be their family home for the next 53 years. Delores then devoted herself to being a homemaker by trade but enjoyed working part time at Ninos Steakhouse.
She loved spending time with her husband, her children, and her grandchildren. She enjoyed family vacations, summers by the pool, and hosting family picnics and holidays, Christmas Eve being her favorite. Delores loved animals, especially her cat and any other cat that would show up at her door. She enjoyed music, dancing, and reading, and was known to complete the Sunday crossword puzzle in five minutes or less. Her avid readership afforded her the ability to strike up meaningful conversation on almost any topic. Delores was also a philanthropist - her favorite charities being local homeless shelters, American Indian schools, and Boys Town. Delores gave love and was loved in return, and lived a life that exemplifies the American Dream. She will be deeply missed.
Predeceased by her parents, beloved son Michael, and brothers Gene, John, Donald, Terry, Bruce, and David Helsinger. Special thanks to Dr. Peter Phelan and staff, Swedish American HHC, and Heartland Hospice. Memorials to the Children's Inn at the National Institute of Heath, the , or St. Joseph's Indian School in Chamberlain, S.D.
A funeral service for Delores is scheduled for Saturday, July 20 at 2pm at Sunset Funeral Home 8800 N. Alpine Rd. Machesney Park IL 61115. Visitation will be held at 1pm until the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 17 to July 19, 2019