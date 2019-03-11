|
|
Delores M. Edwards 1931—2019
OREGON - Delores Miriam Edwards, 87, of Oregon, died Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Serenity Hospice Home, Oregon. Born June 14, 1931 in Baileyville, IL, the daughter of Christian J. and Mabel R. (Wubbena) Drake. Married to Clarence Dale Edwards November 24, 1951 in Forreston Grove Church; he died May 26, 1999. Delores was a 1949 graduate of Forreston High School. She retired in 1996 from Farm Credit Service after serving as the Customer Service Representative for more than 30 years. Delores was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Oregon. The church was a vital part of her life. She served in many capacities in the women's organization, altar guild, choir and various committees. Survived by her daughter, Pamela Sue Edwards of Geneseo; son, Andrew Dale (Martha) Bowles Edwards of Bettendorf, Iowa; grandchildren: Alan Bowles Edwards, David Bowles Edwards and Angela Bowles Edwards; and sister, Eleanor (Bill) Tucker of Sioux City, Iowa. Also preceded in death by her parents and sister, Marlene Palmer. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, March 16 in St. Paul Lutheran Church, Oregon with Pastor Rich Tomlinson, of the church, officiating. Burial in Chapel Memorial Park, Dixon. Visitation Friday 5:00 - 7:00pm in the church. Memorials in Delores's name may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Pinecrest Manor in Mt. Morris, or Serenity Hospice & Home, Oregon, A special thank you to the physicians and staff at St. Anthony Hospital in Rockford, Pinecrest Manor in Mt. Morris and Serenity Hospice Home in Oregon. Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home Oregon assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019