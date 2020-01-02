Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCorkle Ltd Funeral Home Countryman Chapel
529 Washington St
Pecatonica, IL 61063
(815) 239-1234
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McCorkle Ltd Funeral Home Countryman Chapel
529 Washington St
Pecatonica, IL 61063
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
McCorkle Ltd Funeral Home Countryman Chapel
529 Washington St
Pecatonica, IL 61063
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Fransen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores M. Fransen


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores M. Fransen Obituary
Delores M. Fransen 1933—2019
Delores M. Fransen, 86, of Pecatonica, IL died at 11:12 am Tuesday December 31, 2019 in her home. She was born on October 28, 1933 in Rockford, IL the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur and Ethel (Nelson) Dahl. She graduated from Pecatoncia High School class of 1951. Delores married Harold D. "Hal" Fransen in Pecatonica, IL on September 22, 1956. Delores was a secretary at Ipsen Ceramics retiring in 1991. Delores was a member of First Lutheran Church, taught Sunday School, active with Hope Charity, American Legion Auxiliary, Brownie Troop Leader, Pecatonica Garden Club, Pecatoncia Historical Society. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Visiting Angels Amber and Keri for their love and care. Survivors include: daughters Susan (Roger) Schomber, Sandra (Jeff) Dolan, Shelly (Jeff) Tillet; grandchildren Chelsea and Brynna Dolan, brother in law Roger Fransen, sister in law Judy Dahl, several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, husband and 4 brothers. A funeral ceremony will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday January 4, 2020 in McCorkle Funeral Home – Countryman Chapel 529 Washington Street Pecatonica, IL with Reverend Nord Swanstrom, Pastor of First Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will be in Twelve Mile Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the funeral from 1:00 pm until time of ceremony Saturday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the First Lutheran Church POB 540 Pecatonica, IL 61063
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -