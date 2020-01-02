|
|
Delores M. Fransen 1933—2019
Delores M. Fransen, 86, of Pecatonica, IL died at 11:12 am Tuesday December 31, 2019 in her home. She was born on October 28, 1933 in Rockford, IL the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur and Ethel (Nelson) Dahl. She graduated from Pecatoncia High School class of 1951. Delores married Harold D. "Hal" Fransen in Pecatonica, IL on September 22, 1956. Delores was a secretary at Ipsen Ceramics retiring in 1991. Delores was a member of First Lutheran Church, taught Sunday School, active with Hope Charity, American Legion Auxiliary, Brownie Troop Leader, Pecatonica Garden Club, Pecatoncia Historical Society. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Visiting Angels Amber and Keri for their love and care. Survivors include: daughters Susan (Roger) Schomber, Sandra (Jeff) Dolan, Shelly (Jeff) Tillet; grandchildren Chelsea and Brynna Dolan, brother in law Roger Fransen, sister in law Judy Dahl, several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, husband and 4 brothers. A funeral ceremony will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday January 4, 2020 in McCorkle Funeral Home – Countryman Chapel 529 Washington Street Pecatonica, IL with Reverend Nord Swanstrom, Pastor of First Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will be in Twelve Mile Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the funeral from 1:00 pm until time of ceremony Saturday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the First Lutheran Church POB 540 Pecatonica, IL 61063
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020