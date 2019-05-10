Delores Pryor 1939—2019

Delores Pryor, 79, of Belvidere, Illinois, passed away peacefully in her home on May 4, 2019. She was born on December 31, 1939 to John and Alice (Raetz) Templin in Freeport, Illinois. Delores married the love of her life, Jesse Pryor, on September 6, 1959 in Nashua, Iowa. She was a homemaker and took great pride in caring for her family. She was a remarkable woman and loved music, teaching piano and organ, gardening, cooking and baking, canning, and sewing.

Delores is survived by her loving husband, Jesse; her children, Michele (Larry) Spoden, Marsha Pryor, and Mark Pryor; her brothers, Dwayne Templin and Darrell (Kay) Templin; her grandchildren, Nicholas, Natalie, and Kelli Spoden, Anthony Miers, Brandon and Danielle Burke, and TJ (Niki) Pryor and Jessica Pryor; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mavis; and her brother Norman.

A visitation will take place on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL, 61008. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Delores' name can be made to Serenity Hospice. To light a candle or share a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com. Published in Rockford Register Star from May 10 to May 12, 2019