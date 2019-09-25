Home

Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Deloris J. Rhodes


1932 - 2019
Deloris J. Rhodes Obituary
Deloris J. Rhodes 1932—2019
Deloris J. Rhodes, 87, of Rockford, IL passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. She was born September 23, 1932 in Muscatine, IA the daughter to Maureen (Smith Seright) and Samuel Moomey. Deloris attended Muscatine High School, graduating in 1950. She married the love of her life, Roger Rhodes on July 6, 1952. Deloris was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a diehard Green Bay Packer fan. Deloris was known by many as the doughnut lady at Jefferson High School. She enjoyed cooking, arts and crafts, making doll clothing and anything involving her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was their number one coach. Deloris was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. She will forever be remembered by those who knew and loved her.
Survived by her children, Patricia (Dan) Henthorn, Perry (Kathy) Rhodes, Peter (Katrina) Rhodes, Paul (Kristi Thornbloom) Rhodes and Paxton (Kelli) Rhodes; grandchildren, Tony (Kim) Ambrogio, Tammy (Dave) Kelly, Joseph (Beth) Ambrogio, Chet (DeAnne) Mackiewicz, Nicholas Mackiewicz, Allen (Dana) Rhodes, Daniel Rhodes, Nikki and Jason Rhodes, Holly (Zach) Vandenbloom, Peter (Maria) Rhodes. Haley Rhodes, Heather Rhodes, Taylor (Sydnie Smith) Rhodes, Jordan (Bethany) Rhodes and Jakob Rhodes; great grandchildren, Anthony, Adam, Giuseppi, Katie, Danny, Cody, MaKayla, Michael, McKenna, Jillian, Alex, Mason, Matthew and Hendrix; great greatgrandchild, MJ; son-in-law, Joe Ambrogio; brother-in-law, Joe Rhodes; sister-in-law, Betty Rhodes and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her parents; husband, Roger; daughter, Pam Ambrogio; sisters, Dorothy Potter, Ester Goddard and Bonnie Goddard. The family would like to thank Dr. Kenton Lee from the LP Johnson Family Health Center and Veronica for their care and compassion.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, Il 61108. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a cause to be determined at a later date. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019
