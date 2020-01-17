|
|
Delph Albert Gustitus, Sr. 1940—2020
Delph, a beloved father, husband and grandpa, passed away at his home in Florida on January 11, 2020. He was born in Loves Park, IL, on March 28, 1940 to Albert and Ada Gustitus. A graduate of Harlem High School and Tulane University, where he was a Sigma Chi. Delph married Kathleen Ryan of New Orleans in 1962, who is the mother of his three children. After their divorce, he married Dorene Pontikes in 1984 in Palatine, IL and they eventually moved to Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
He had a successful career with American Family Insurance, but his greatest joy was on the golf course, any golf course! He also enjoyed traveling, and cheering on the Chicago Cubbies. Survivors include his two sons, Delph Jr (Therese), David (Marjorie), and daughter, Kristine Maremont; his loving wife, Dorene; Dorene's children Nick (Gwen), Vicki (George), Melissa (Mike); his sister, Sally Krogh (Jeff), and his 14 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Delph's memory to to the Jupiter (FL) Medical Center. A "Birthday" celebration for Delph will take place in March in the Chicago area, details pending.
https://www.taylorandmodeenflorida.com/m/obituaries/Delph-Gustitus/Memories
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020