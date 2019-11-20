Home

Denise passed away surrounded by her loving family Tuesday, November 19, after a courageous but short fight with Leiomyosarcoma. Denise leaves to cherish her family John, Bella, Amber and Adrienne, her sister Gina, her brothers Dennis, Christopher and Adam, her grandchildren Tessa, Holland, Trever, Maverick, Lucah and Lolah and her mother Marie. Predeceased by her father Dennis and Uncle Placido. Her family would like to thank Mercy Hospice, especially her "angel" Crystal and Chaplain Randy. Always face the sun. Funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday afternoon in the funeral home. Private family burial. Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Drive. Condolences to: www.gasparinioliverifuneral.net.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
