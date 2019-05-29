Home

Collins & Stone Funeral Home
128 S Fifth Street
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 965-1515
Dennis Hilton Jr.


1978 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dennis Hilton Jr. Obituary
Dennis Hilton Jr 1978—2019
Dennis Lee Hilton Jr was born February 19, 1978, in Rockford, IL to Dennis Hilton Sr. and Jeanette Padron.
Dennis was kindhearted and would give anything that he had to his family and friends.
Dennis departed this life on May 25, 2019. Dennis leaves to cherish his memories: Sons, Taurez Hilton and Jaylin Hilton; Father, Dennis Hilton Sr; Mother, Jeanette Padron; Brothers, Maurice Hilton, Pettis (Christina) Hilton and Justin Mitchell; Sister, Jasmine Mitchell; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Services will be held Saturday, June 01, 2019 at Christian Faith Community Church 3312 Harrison Ave. with visitation at 10 am until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Collins & Stone 128 S Fifth Street.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 29 to May 31, 2019
