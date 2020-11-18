Dennis "Denny" L. Benhoff 1940—2020
Dennis "Denny" L. Benhoff, 80, of Rockford, passed away November 16, 2020. Born April 26,1940, in Rockford, the son of Charles and Minnie (White) Benhoff. He married his kitchen dancing partner, Carol Ingrassia January 28, 1962; she predeceased him on April 29, 2008. Denny served in the US Navy, giving him a chance to travel, learn, and impress his future wife with his uniform. He was everyone's favorite grump who had a heart of gold, despite his best efforts to hide it. He retired from Muller Pinehurst Dairy after 34 years. Post-retirement he drove a school bus where he was affectionately called Mr. Denny and told the children he was "as old as dirt". Denny loved to play cards, fish, and spend his weekends playing pull-tabs at The BAC, where the Benhoff name was famous. His great golf swing and ability to bowl a perfect game won him many trophies that were displayed on the mantel. He loved ice cream and a cup of coffee after dinner. His mustached kisses and belly laugh will be missed by his family eternally. He had the great blessing of marrying his soulmate and best friend who he loved deeply. Denny and Carol spent their forty-six years together growing a family filled with love, incredibly loud Sunday dinners, music, and dancing. They were able to travel extensively in their later years. He is survived by his sons, Derek (Lisa) of Rockford, Barrett (Johnetta) of Waukesha, WI, Douglas (Keri) of Rockford, and Barton of St. Paul, MN; grandchildren, Chelsie, Joseph, Ethan, Madeline, Sidnee, and Brittny. Also predeceased by two grandchildren, Mason and Brooke; and his siblings, Charles "Chike", Roger, Victor, Ruth, and Richard. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at the Atrium for the loving care they provided to Denny in his final years and the staff of St. Anthony Medical Center for their kindness and perseverance despite these challenging times. Our family is eternally grateful.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 2nd Ave, Rockford. Private burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Please visit www.olsonfh.com
for Covid 19 limitations or to express a condolence.