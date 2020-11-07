Dennis L. Cutler 1948—2020
Dennis L. Cutler, 72, of Loves Park was reunited with his wife Saturday, October 31, 2020. Born February 10, 1948, in Kenosha, Wis., the son of Glenn M. and Evelyn A. (Becker) Cutler. Married Nancy J. Fuerstenau on September 21, 1985, in Machesney Park. Employed by Rockford Memorial Hospital for 28 years, retiring in 2014. Member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He loved spending time with family, traveling, photography, watching football, listening to music, golfing, animals, especially dogs. Survivors include his daughter, Anne (Michael) Blackwell; sister, Sandra Hayenga; brothers, Glenn "Chuck" (Jill) Cutler and Daniel (Marge) Cutler; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Predeceased by his parents and wife.
Service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with walk through visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Social distancing and face coverings required. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in his name. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com
.