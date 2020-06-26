Dennis L. Johnson 1949—2020
Dennis L. Johnson, 70, of Rockford passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Born October 19, 1949 in Rockford, the son of Robert Edward and Barbara (Swanson) Johnson. Graduated from West High School class of 1967. A veteran of the US Army from 1967-1971; serving a tour in Vietnam. He then attended Rock Valley College. Married Marlene Doane on September 6, 1969 in Rockford. Retired as a supervisor from Commonwealth Edison in 2000. A member of the Lombardi Club. Dennis enjoyed fishing with his family.
Survivors include wife, Marlene Johnson; sons, Brent (Heaether) Johnson, Erik (Vicki) Johnson; grandchildren, Kelly (Joel) Mulcahey, Salinger Johnson; great grandchildren, Taylor Hessian, Mia and Gia Torres; mother, Barbara Foster; siblings, Gene (Jill) Johnson, David (Larry) Johnson, Kathy (Ron) Weaver; brother-in-law, Ron Doane; nieces, Sheila (John), Amy (Nathan), Shawn; nephews, Joshua (Glenn), Richard (Diane), Scott (Jennifer); great nieces, Alyssa (Steve), Rianna (Sam), Mikayla, Hannah, Brittany; great nephews, Ryan, Tyler, Marshall, Jakab, Adam, Brandon, Brett, Tanner, Cole, Jordan; and several loving friends. Predeceased by grandparents; numerous aunts and uncles; father, Robert; step-father, Dale Foster; brother, Randy Johnson; niece, Carmen Klassen; grandson, Keith Hessian; father and mother-in-law, Warren and Nellie Doane; sisters-in-law, Jerilyn Jenkins, Norma Doane; and brother-in-law, Frank Jenkins.
Celebration of life is to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or Wm. S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.