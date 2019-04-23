|
|
Dennis L Palmer 1942—2019
Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather
Mesa, AZ. Dennis L. Palmer went to be with his Lord on April 19,2019 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Born October 25,1942 in Rockford, Illinois, the son of Paul L. and Jeanette Palmer, graduated from Harlem High School in Loves Park, IL in 1960. He served in the Air Force from 1960-64. He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Murphy, on September 8, 1962. He was a former partner in Gibbs, Beach, Palmer and Associates accounting firm and was an enrolled agent with the IRS. He was a Southern Baptist Missionary to Taiwan from 1978-1984 and served as the Mission Treasurer living in Taipei Taiwan. After returning to the U.S., Dennis was the owner of Palmer Accounting and Payroll Solutions in Rockford and in the year before retirement as Director of Finance for First Assembly of God. He served on several boards including Fairview Retirement Centers and Christian Life Retirement Centers and he was a Court Appointed Special Advocate for children in foster care in Arizona. He served on the Arizona Disaster Relief Team. The Palmers retired to Arizona in 2006. In retirement, Dennis began making stained glass projects and carved walking sticks and canes giving them to anyone needing them. Survivors include his wife Pat, son Michael, daughter-in-law Tammy and grandsons Andrew and Jake all of Mesa, AZ, brother David (Lynne) Palmer of Knoxville, TN, Robert (Sandie) Palmer of O'Fallon, MO, sisters, Beth Palmer-Mills of Apple Valley, CA, Becky (Kevin) Moore of Colorado Springs, CO, and Mary (David) Leiper of Freeport, IL. He was predeceased by parents Paul and Jeanette Palmer.
Arrangements by Mountain View Funeral Home of Mesa. Celebration of Life services April 27th at Gateway Fellowship, 60 N. Recker Rd., Gilbert AZ 85234
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2019