Dennis Lynn Greier
1948 - 2020
Dennis Lynn Greier 1948—2020
Dennis Lynn Greier, 72, of Rockford passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. Born July 10, 1948 in Freeport, the son of Robert and Ellen (Downs) Greier. A graduate of Freeport High School class of 1966. He then went on and graduated from Highland Community College and furthered his education at Northern Illinois University graduating in 1970. He married Judith Woker on August 8, 1970 in Freeport. Dennis enjoyed golfing, cooking, woodworking and was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. He was an active member at Holy Family Catholic Church. Most of all, Dennis enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.
Survivors include wife, Judy Greier; children, Sarah (Jason) Warner, Seth (Laura) Greier, Laura (Paul) Fowler; grandchildren, Emma, Jack, Ava, Luke, Kaitlyn, Jake, Andy; sisters-in-law, Sharon (Ray) Brodeski, Pat (Lynn) Barr; and several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Northern Illinois Hospice for their compassionate care.
Memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church in the gymnasium, 4401 Highcrest Road, Rockford. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park and again from 10:00 a.m. till time of mass in the church Monday. Private burial in Chapel Hill Cemetery, Freeport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
NOV
2
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church in the gymnasium
