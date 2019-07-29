Home

Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Bridget Catholic Church
600 Clifford Ave.
Loves Park, IL
Dennis M. Wilder


1957 - 2019
Dennis M. Wilder Obituary
Dennis M. Wilder 1957—2019
Dennis M. Wilder, 62, of Loves Park passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, in his home. Born February 21, 1957, in Rockford, the son of Stokley C. and Dorothy (Sengpill) Wilder. Veteran of the U.S. Army. Survivors include his mother, Dorothy; brother, Don; nephews, Chris (Sarah) Wilder and Vic (Michelle) Wilder; daughters, Sherry and Melissa; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-nieces and -nephews.
Mass at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 2, in St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave., Loves Park. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 1, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 29 to July 31, 2019
