|
|
Dennis Phillip Pravidica 1946—2020
Dennis Phillip Pravidica, 73, passed away peacefully in the caring comfort of heroic health care workers at Anam Care in Rockford, IL, on April 10, 2020, after a brave struggle with Lewy Body Dementia. He is survived by his loving wife, Colleen Ubersox, grateful daughters, Denise Higgins and Danette (Dan) Godfrey, brother and best friend, Martin (Susan) Pravidica, and father, Rocco (Lois) Pravidica. He will be missed and cherished by his five grandchildren, Nora & Eamon Higgins, Jake, Cade & Brynne Godfrey, Godson Eric (Kelsey) Pravidica, many nieces, nephews, cousins, stepchildren, family and friends. Our family is grateful for the friendship and care provided by James Cervana, whose gentle kindness and dedication was unsurpassed. Dennis was born in Centerville, Iowa, to the late LaFreda & Rocco Pravidica. He grew up in Rockford, IL, attended Boylan Central Catholic High School, Class of 1964, and graduated from Northern Illinois University. With bravery and courage, he served his country as a U.S. Army Sergeant in the Vietnam War. After thirty years as a dedicated employee, Denny retired from Chrysler Corporation, and enjoyed life through golfing, fishing, traveling and spending time with family and friends, including a special memory with lifelong golfing buddies on the Swilcan Bridge at the Old Course at St. Andrews. Dennis is now reunited with his late wife, Marie, his late wife, Paula, and his mother, LaFreda. Dennis will continue to be an inspiration through his ability to find strength to keep on living, loving and keeping special memories alive, including those shared with the Pravidica, Cassioppi, Bergagna and Ubersox families. Many will hold dear DEKE's perseverance on the golf course, remembering several holes-in-one and finding serenity fishing for the "Big Kahuna" at Lost Valley Resort, Vergas, MN, and Clements Fishing Barge in Genoa, WI. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers fan. Many will remember Dennis as a strong, caring and genuine person who was humble, selfless and loved. Due to the healthcare crisis a private burial will take place. In the near future, family and friends will be invited to share in a mass and celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name through Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home, 504 N Walnut Ave, Freeport, IL 61032.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020