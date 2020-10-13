1/
Dennis Ray Olson
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Ray Olson 1940—2020
Dennis Ray Olson, 80, of Rockford died on October 11, 2020. Born on May 5, 1940 in Rockford, son of Elmer and Frances (Adams) Olson. Graduate of West High School, attended Southern Illinois University. Dennis served in the United States Airforce during the Vietnam War. Formerly employed as a machinery salesman. He enjoyed bowling, golf, fishing and watching his beloved Green Bay Packers. Member of the Tebala Temple Shriners, and the Winnebago Masonic Lodge. Survived by his children, Julie (Kevin) Brock, Jeffrey Olson; grandson, Garrett (Caitlin) Brock; and sister, Jackie Tanner. Preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law, David Tanner. Celebration of Life on 10:00 a.m. on October 15, 2020 at Spring Garden Family Restaurant, 4820 N. 2nd Street Loves Park. Guests are encouraged to wear a favorite jersey in Dennis' memory. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Shriner's Children's Hospital, https://lovetotherescue.org/ Dennis' family is grateful to OSF Hospice for their loving care. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services assisted the family. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Spring Garden Family Restaurant
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grace Funeral & Cremation Services
4301 N. Main Street
Rockford, IL 61103
(815) 395-0559
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Grace Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved