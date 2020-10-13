Dennis Ray Olson 1940—2020
Dennis Ray Olson, 80, of Rockford died on October 11, 2020. Born on May 5, 1940 in Rockford, son of Elmer and Frances (Adams) Olson. Graduate of West High School, attended Southern Illinois University. Dennis served in the United States Airforce during the Vietnam War. Formerly employed as a machinery salesman. He enjoyed bowling, golf, fishing and watching his beloved Green Bay Packers. Member of the Tebala Temple Shriners, and the Winnebago Masonic Lodge. Survived by his children, Julie (Kevin) Brock, Jeffrey Olson; grandson, Garrett (Caitlin) Brock; and sister, Jackie Tanner. Preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law, David Tanner. Celebration of Life on 10:00 a.m. on October 15, 2020 at Spring Garden Family Restaurant, 4820 N. 2nd Street Loves Park. Guests are encouraged to wear a favorite jersey in Dennis' memory. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Shriner's Children's Hospital
, https://lovetotherescue.org/
Dennis' family is grateful to OSF Hospice for their loving care.
