1/
Dennis W. Moore
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis W. Moore 1952—2020
Dennis W. Moore 68
Rockford, IL Passed away peacefully at home October 18, 2020.
A walk-through visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Anderson- Long- Klontz Funeral Home, 6825 Weaver Road. Private family services and burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the family.
For the complete obituary, leave a condolence or light a candle, please go to www.alkfunerals.com.
Wearing of facial covering and social distancing are required. Covid-19 limits a maximum of 25 attendees in the building at a time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-Long-Klontz Funeral Home & Cremation Services Ltd.
6825 Weaver Rd
Rockford, IL 61114
(815) 654-2255
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson-Long-Klontz Funeral Home & Cremation Services Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved