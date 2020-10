Dennis W. Moore 1952—2020Dennis W. Moore 68Rockford, IL Passed away peacefully at home October 18, 2020.A walk-through visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Anderson- Long- Klontz Funeral Home, 6825 Weaver Road. Private family services and burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the family.For the complete obituary, leave a condolence or light a candle, please go to www.alkfunerals.com Wearing of facial covering and social distancing are required. Covid-19 limits a maximum of 25 attendees in the building at a time.