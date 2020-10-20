Dennis W. Moore 1952—2020
Dennis W. Moore 68
Rockford, IL Passed away peacefully at home October 18, 2020.
A walk-through visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Anderson- Long- Klontz Funeral Home, 6825 Weaver Road. Private family services and burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the family.
Wearing of facial covering and social distancing are required. Covid-19 limits a maximum of 25 attendees in the building at a time.