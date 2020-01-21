Home

Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
7000 West State Street
Rockford, IL 61102
(815) 968-5313
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
7000 West State Street
Rockford, IL 61102
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
7000 West State Street
Rockford, IL 61102
Denzil Lee Enyart


1924 - 2020
Denzil Lee Enyart, 95, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Born February 21, 1924 in Kansas City, MO. Son of Chester and Sally (Thixston) Enyart. Veteran of the United States Army having served in WWII in Europe and the Philippines. United in marriage to Ulaine Marda Boken on July 17, 1954. Denzil's working career span from various places of employment from Barber Colman to retiring from Ford Tool. Together with Ulaine, they found enjoyment in dancing, bowling, camping from first a tent to an RV having camped all over the United States, to motorcycle trips to Colorado and Tennessee. They vacationed together in Florida and the Bahamas. Lifetime member of the Moose Club and the Freeport VFW. Also member of the American Legion. Denzil was very active in the Moose Club being a Junior Governor and attending District meetings. Together with Denzil's quick wit he was a social butterfly that loved being around his friends and family. Survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ulaine; children, Sharon (Don) Jacklich, Karen (Denny) Yocum, Denny (Donna) Enyart, Dennis "Jeff" Enyart, Debra (Jim) Mathenia; grandchildren, James (Jessica) Lauer, Cathryn Burger, Denise (Jim) Cramer, Daniel (Lacey) Enyart, Dennis (Jennifer) Yocum, Jackie (Dennis) Horton, Dean (Crystal) Yocum, Aaron Yocum, Deidra Enyart, Dawn Enyart, Jamie (De Ontae) Hubbard; numerous great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; siblings, Clyde, Gordon, Leona, Mariella and Lula; grandson, Brandon Thomas Mathenia. Family wishes to thank OSF Hospice for their loving care. Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 24 at Advantage Funeral Home, 7000 West State St, Rockford. Visitation at 1 p.m. until time of service. Burial following in Willwood Burial Park with Full Military Honors. To share a condolence www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
