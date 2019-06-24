Home

Services
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
Derek Wade Forrester Obituary
Derek Wade Forrester 1980—2019
Derek Wade Forrester, 39, of Oceanside, CA passed away on June 3, 2019. Born May 18, 1980, in Rockford, the son of Lanny and Mary Jane (Piper) Forrester. Longtime resident and graduate of Downers Grove North H.S. 1998. Iraqi war veteran of United States Marine Corps where he served with Honor. He was an avid Motocross and Sport bike enthusiast and skilled off-road bicyclist and endurance rider. Derek graduated from Cal State University San Marcos with a BS degree in 2017. Survived by his parents, Lanny and Mary Jane Forrester; brother, Cortney Forrester; Uncles and Aunts, Alan and Karen Icenogle, Lyle and Cindy Piper, Lane and Ellie Forrester; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his grandparents, Dolphus (Ott) and Marilyn Forrester, and Aubrey and Olga Piper.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford. Memorial Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service in the chapel. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. Memorials may be made to the Henry Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 24 to June 26, 2019
