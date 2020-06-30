Derrick Booker
1983 - 2020
Derrick Booker 1983—2020
Derrick Terrell Booker, of Rockford departed this earthly life June 25, 2020. He was born September 21, 1983 in Rockford the son of Blondine Booker and Fred Henderson. Derrick was employed in sales by Wal-Mart . He attended Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church as a child where he was baptized. He graduated from East High School.
Derrick leaves to cherish many loving memories, his parents, mother Blondine Booker and father, Fred Henderson; two brothers, Dwayne Booker and Demetrius Booker; sister Crystal Booker; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.
Moving visitation will be held 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 am. Friday, July 3, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Private services will be held at 12:00 noon



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
JUL
3
Service
12:00 PM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
