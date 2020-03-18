|
|
Dian L. Reynolds 1932—2020
Dian L. Reynolds, 87, Lake Mills, formerly of Rockford, died peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
She was born November 23, 1932 in Rockford, daughter of the late Neil and Leona (Larson) Sears.
She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Mills and former active member of the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Rockford.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Tom; two daughters, Vicki (Glenn) Avery of South Beloit, IL, Rebecca Reynolds Carr of Whitewater; four grandchildren, Jason Rieker, Jordan (Julie) Rieker, Rob (Erin) Avery, Abigail Carr; three great grandchildren, Landon Rieker, Amelia Rieker, Brooklyn Rieker; other relatives and friends.
DUE TO THE CURRENT PANDEMIC, MEMORIAL SERVICES WILL BE POSTPONED UNTIL A LATER DATE.
Memorial donations can be made to the church or Rainbow Hospice of Jefferson.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020