Diana Jeanne Wenstadt Lindquist 1929—2020
Diana Jeanne Wenstadt Lindquist, 91, of Rockford, died October 31, 2020 peacefully in her home, after a short illness. She was born July 6, 1929, in Milwaukee, WI, to Carl J. and Inez M. (Anderson) Wenstadt. She graduated from Shawano High School, Shawano, WI and Trinity Bible College and Seminary, Chicago, IL (now TIU in Deerfield, IL). Jeanne worked in the business office at Trinity and Lawrence Ave Sear Roebuck Co. credit department until marriage to Robert A. Lindquist at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Rockford, IL., on September 19, 1964. Upon moving back to Rockford, she worked at Sears Roebuck Co. in Rockford, and later worked as a childcare worker for Bible Study Fellowship at Temple Baptist Church. She volunteered for Mini-Medic program at SwedishAmerican Hospital, Barnabas at P.A. Peterson, and Peterson Meadows. Jeanne was a member of First Evangelical Free Church Rockford. She enjoyed special times and lunches with her "4Ls" friends, Joyce Lantz, Lois Lapp (deceased 2017), and LaVerne Larson, and ABC friends, Alice Alfredson, Lois Buell and Marcia Carlson, and special friend, Harley Shepard from Peterson Meadows. Survivors include daughter, Jill (Toby) Houston; grandson, Jeremiah (Montika McGuire) Gusk; and great-grandson, Raiden Gusk; granddaughter, Kylie Houston; and great-grandsons, Angelo and Lorenzo Galvanoni; sister, Joyce Conrad (deceased Dr. Rev. Stanley Conrad); and her children, Dan (Lisa), Dave (Diane), DeAnne (Jim) Fox, Doug (Cheryl), and their children and grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her parents; husband, Bob; sister, Patricia; and special Aunt Ethel and Uncle Tom McClaine.
Private graveside services will be held. Memorials may be made to Kids Around the World, 5245 28th Ave., Rockford, IL 61109. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com