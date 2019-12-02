Rockford Register Star Obituaries
|
Diana K. Sanders

Diana K. Sanders Obituary
Diana K. Sanders 1949—2019
Diana K. Sanders, 70, of Belvidere, passed away on December 1, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on February 14, 1949 in Freeport, IL to Dale and Jerry (Buske) Sanders. After graduating college with her bachelor's degree in education, Diana became a teacher at Perry Elementary School. She taught 2nd grade for 39 years and loved it. Diana found her spiritual home at Immanuel Lutheran Church and was a member for years. She was a member of ADK, the Perry Teachers Group, and the Perry Supper Group. Diana loved to read, play games on her tablet, and spend time with kids, who all called her "Auntie." She loved the Beatles and traveling all over the world. But most importantly, she loved her friends and family.
Diana will be dearly missed by her sisters, Cindy (Brad) Taylor, Melissa (Bob) Helgerson, and Lori (Dave) Kubly; her nephews, Nate (Rachel) Helgerson, Shaun (Sherri) Taylor, and Troy (Nicole) Taylor; her nieces, Mandy (Brock) Behnke, Shannon (Dan) Goodsell, and Ashlee (Drew) Hilton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and great niece, Arra Goodsell.
A funeral ceremony will be at 11 a.m, Friday December 6, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1045 Belvidere Rd, Belvidere, IL 61008. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Keith Richard will be officiating. Burial at Highland Garden of Memories. Memorial contributions in Diana's name may be gifted to the family to establish a memorial at a later date. To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
