Diana K. Smith 1966—2020
Diana K. Smith, 53, of Rockford, IL, passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 3, 2020 surrounded her loving family. Diana was born July 12, 1966 in Downey, CA the daughter of Orville and Patricia (Niezuchski) Smith. Diana was with her soulmate, Mario Martinez, for 25 years. Diana loved the elderly as she was a core CNA for 33 years, where she was a very dedicated hard worker. Diana was a greeter at church when she was younger with her cousin, Carla. She loved her family, country, and Christian music. Diana loved to watch movies of all kinds, especially musicals, chick flicks, and human interest movies. She favored the Fourth of July and Christmas. Diana loved her husband very much and her Chihuahua, Novella. She is going to be greatly missed.
Diana is survived by her husband, Mario; sisters, Lisa (Toby) Stump and Debbie Smith; brother-in-laws, Jessie Martinez, and Mike Martinez; sister-in-law, Alicia Martinez; niece and nephews, Jessica (Adolfo) Rodriguez, and Greg and Genaro Pena. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Denise Martinez, and sister, Mae Avery.
A private funeral service will take place. A walk through visitation will be held from 1-3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Advantage Funeral Home, 7000 W. State St, Rockford, IL 61102. To share a condolence, please visit www.AdvantageFunerals.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020