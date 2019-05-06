|
Diane E. Grosvenor Johnson 1941—2019
Diane E. Grosvenor Johnson, 77, of Winnebago passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 peacefully in her home surrounded by her daughters and her family. Born October 27, 1941, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of Bruce and Juliette (Willson) Grosvenor. Diane married Eugene H. Johnson Sr. on December 29, 1962 in Indianapolis, Indiana. They were married for over 52 years. Together, through hard work, determination, strong work ethics and love, they raised 3 beautiful children who were their pride and joy. Diane was a retired school teacher with the Rockford Public Schools. She taught many years at Wilson Middle School and Flinn Middle School. Diane enjoyed acting at Rockford Civic Theater, NAT and Pecatonica Playhouse. She looked forward to bringing the house down when she sang Crazy by Patsy Cline at karaoke night at the Sand Bar. She also enjoyed bowling on the teachers' leagues. She loved spending time at her "happy place" in Lake Mills, Wisconsin. Most importantly, Diane loved spending time with her grandchildren, children, family and her "granddogs".
Survived by her daughters, Jayne Johnson Happel and Jennifer (fiancé, Fred Schmalensee) Sederquist; grandchildren, Chase Johnson, Jade Sederquist, Zachary Sederquist and Jackson Happel; siblings, Bruce (Linda) Grosvenor Jr. and Susan (David) Haisley; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Anderson and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and special family member, Danny Donahoo. Predeceased by her parents, husband, Eugene Sr., son, Eugene Jr. and niece, Jessica R. Anderson.
Diane would like to say thank you to Mercyhealth at Home Hospice and Dr. Strutzenberg and his entire staff. Diane would also like to say thank you to Steve and Joanne Pozzi for their many years of unconditional love, support and help.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and will continue on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, assisted the family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 6 to May 8, 2019