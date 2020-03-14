|
|
Diane Marie Tegard nee Palombi 1949—2020
Diane Marie Tegard nee Palombi, 70, passed away March 10, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her family, after a short illness. Born August 12, 1949 in Rockford, IL. Preceded in death by her mother, Rose Marie Palombi. Beloved mother of Patrick (Megan) Tegard and beloved grandmother of Makenna and Ellisyn.
Diane is survived by her father, Ross; sisters, Susan (Rick) Pearce of Rockford, Mary Ellen Palombi of Willowbrook; brothers, Michael Palombi of Rockford, John (Deborah) Palombi of Scottsdale, AZ; numerous nieces; nephews; grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Diane was the first female police officer on a state university campus, joining NIU's police force in 1971. Diane later became an agent with the Illinois Bureau of Investigation, an international reservation specialist for Ozark Airlines in Peoria and returned to Rockford in 1986, concluding her career as a Winnebago County Probation Officer, retiring in 2011.
Diane was a die-hard Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters. She enjoyed completing Sunday New York Times crossword (in an hour...in ink). Diane's rice balls and cookies were always a hit at family holiday gatherings.
A Celebration of life will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Lino's, 5611 E. State Street, Rockford. In lieu of flowers, Diane requests that this November you vote Democratic and give to a . Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020