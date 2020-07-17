Diane McBride 1955—2020
Diane N. McBride, of Rochelle, IL passed away on July 1, 2020. Diane was born on July 12, 1955 in Rochelle, IL to Albert and Barbara (Ewald) Brown. She married Edward, the love of her life, on April 4, 1976 in Rochelle.
She passed away at home with her family at her side after a 2-year courageous battle with ovarian cancer.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Barbara and Albert Brown; And 1 brother, Greg Brown.
She is survived by her husband, Edward; 2 children, Danielle Denise McBride (Vitomir Drobnjakovic) of Chicago, IL and JR Edward (Amy) McBride of Milwaukee, WI; 1 grandson, Nolan Edward McBride of Milwaukee, WI; 7 sisters, Kathy, Patricia, Karen, Mary, Denise, Martha and Linda; 2 brothers, Robert and Grant; As well as numerous aunts and uncles.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Steward Cemetery in Steward, IL.
Memorials can be made to the family, which will be forwarded to a graduating senior from Rochelle Township High School interested in pursuing continued education in elementary dual language education and the David Crawford Foundation in Diane's name.
