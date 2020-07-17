1/
Diane McBride
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane McBride 1955—2020
Diane N. McBride, of Rochelle, IL passed away on July 1, 2020. Diane was born on July 12, 1955 in Rochelle, IL to Albert and Barbara (Ewald) Brown. She married Edward, the love of her life, on April 4, 1976 in Rochelle.
She passed away at home with her family at her side after a 2-year courageous battle with ovarian cancer.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Barbara and Albert Brown; And 1 brother, Greg Brown.
She is survived by her husband, Edward; 2 children, Danielle Denise McBride (Vitomir Drobnjakovic) of Chicago, IL and JR Edward (Amy) McBride of Milwaukee, WI; 1 grandson, Nolan Edward McBride of Milwaukee, WI; 7 sisters, Kathy, Patricia, Karen, Mary, Denise, Martha and Linda; 2 brothers, Robert and Grant; As well as numerous aunts and uncles.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Steward Cemetery in Steward, IL.
Memorials can be made to the family, which will be forwarded to a graduating senior from Rochelle Township High School interested in pursuing continued education in elementary dual language education and the David Crawford Foundation in Diane's name.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Beverage-Lyons Family Funeral Homes. www.beveragelyonsfamilyfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beverage - Lyons Family Funeral Homes - Rochelle
704 N. 6th St.
Rochelle, IL 61068
(815) 562-6872
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beverage - Lyons Family Funeral Homes - Rochelle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved