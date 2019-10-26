Home

Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
Dianna Jean Wagner


1949 - 2019
Dianna Jean Wagner Obituary
Dianna Jean Wagner 1949—2019
Dianna Jean Wagner, 70, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Born January 7, 1949 in Rockford. Daughter of Roger and Betty (Wedler) DeVlieger. Dianna found enjoyment in volunteer ushering at the New American Theater, her job working at Wal-mart giving out samples and being feisty by nature. Above all she loved anytime with her dog, Snuggles. Survived by her sons, Ross Wagner and Brent (fianceé Rachel "24") Wagner; grandchildren, Austin and Alexis Wagner; siblings, Tim (Michelle) DeVlieger, Laurie (fiancé Douglas) DeVlieger; step-mother, Sally DeVlieger; nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; brother, Gary DeVlieger. Family wishes to thank the staff at Rosewood for the care of our Mom. Celebration of Life Visitation at 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Private Burial to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
