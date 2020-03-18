|
|
Dianne M. (Vowles) Block 2020
Dianne M. (Vowles) Block, 74, of Loves Park, IL died peacefully surrounded by her family, March 17, 2020 in Rockford, IL. She was born to Ira John and Helen (Diamond) Vowles in Belvidere, IL. Dianne graduated Hiawatha High School in 1964 and went on to receive a degree in the medical field and a position as a Radiological Technologist. She worked in the Cath Lab at Swedish American Hospital for many years.
Dianne was a member of the Flora Community Church. Dianne's heart was with her animals. She was a big supporter of the Paws Humane Society and gave to may animal rescue organizations. Dianne was a gardener, a great cook and loved to gather with friends.
Dianne will be loved and dearly missed by her sister, Beth Jodun; nephew, Matt; niece, Shelli, numerous great nieces and nephews; brother in-law, Jim Redfern; best friend, Betsy Carbaugh; and other special friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jack; and sister, Beverly. Memorial contributions in her honor can be made to an animal charity of your choosing. A celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements have been made with Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020