Rockford Register Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
Resources
More Obituaries for Dianne Block
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianne M. (Vowles) Block

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dianne M. (Vowles) Block Obituary
Dianne M. (Vowles) Block 2020
Dianne M. (Vowles) Block, 74, of Loves Park, IL died peacefully surrounded by her family, March 17, 2020 in Rockford, IL. She was born to Ira John and Helen (Diamond) Vowles in Belvidere, IL. Dianne graduated Hiawatha High School in 1964 and went on to receive a degree in the medical field and a position as a Radiological Technologist. She worked in the Cath Lab at Swedish American Hospital for many years.
Dianne was a member of the Flora Community Church. Dianne's heart was with her animals. She was a big supporter of the Paws Humane Society and gave to may animal rescue organizations. Dianne was a gardener, a great cook and loved to gather with friends.
Dianne will be loved and dearly missed by her sister, Beth Jodun; nephew, Matt; niece, Shelli, numerous great nieces and nephews; brother in-law, Jim Redfern; best friend, Betsy Carbaugh; and other special friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jack; and sister, Beverly. Memorial contributions in her honor can be made to an animal charity of your choosing. A celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements have been made with Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now