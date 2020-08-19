Dianne Poffenberger 1941—2020
Dianne Poffenberger, Poplar Grove, IL passed away on August 19th, 2020 from complications from lung cancer.
Dianne was born in Belvidere on March 3rd, 1941 to Leslie and Irene Dimond. After graduating from North Boone High School in 1959, Dianne graduated from Rockford Memorial Hospital in 1962 as a Registered Nurse. Dianne worked in a variety of fields of nursing, including, labor and delivery, family practice, home health, and geriatric long-term care. Toward the end of her career, she traveled the country, training doctors and nurses on the use of psychiatric medicine.
Dianne married Philip Poffenberger after dating throughout high school. She added another cherished role, mother, with the birth of their 3 daughters. Her devotion to her children and grandchildren could be seen by her attendance at ballgames, musicals, choir, band concerts, graduations, and family events.
Dianne was a skilled vocalist, singing throughout her youth and into her adult life. She shared her love of music with her family. Dianne enjoyed time with her friends and spent much of her time throughout the years watching movies, shopping, reading, going out to eat, golfing, bowling, going to sporting events or just spending the evening laughing together. She passed on her love of board games to her daughters, who make it a part of their family get togethers.
She is survived by her children: Susan (Don) Koneval, Paula (Kurt) Broski, and Betsy (Darrel) Cosgray, her grandchildren, Emily and Madigan Koneval, Annalisa, Paige, Philip, and Gage Broski, Stella and Daniel Cosgray, and several nieces and nephews.
Dianne was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and brothers, Denis Dimond and Donnel Dimond.
The visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Poplar Grove United Methodist Church, 105 E Grove St, Poplar Grove, IL 61065. The funeral ceremony will follow at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Poplar Grove United Methodist Church. Rev. Doug Carroll will officiate. Burial at Belvidere Cemetery. In accordance with state guidelines, only 80 people will be allowed in the church during the visitation and ceremony. Due to state guidelines, masks and social distancing are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorials to be established for a nursing scholarship. To write a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
