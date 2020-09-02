Dimon Williams 2002—2020Dimon Armonee Williams, 18, of Rockford departed this earthly life august 26, 2020. She was born January 16, 2002 in Rockford the daughter of Arlecia Threbits and Simon Williams. Dimon was employed by Schnucks in the produce department and United Parcel Service as a package handler. Dimon was a member of Miracle Revival Outreach. She graduated with a 4.0 g.p.a. from Auburn High School class of 2020 and was currently enrolled at Rock Valley College.Dimon leaves to cherish many loving memories, her devoted parents; ; three sisters, Tajei Williams, Chaundra Williams and Saletha Williams; brother, Trovoie Donahue paternal grandmother Saletha; maternal grandmother Janice (Rickey) Mathis, maternal grandfather Kermit Threbits; maternal great grand parents Luther and Annie Lois Crumbley and paternal great grandmother, Louise Jackson a host of other relatives and friends and special great uncle Sam Johnson. She was predeceased by great grandfather, Simon Johnson.Moving visitation will be held Saturday September 5, 2020 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Followed by services at 12:00 noon. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens