Dimon Williams
2002 - 2020
Dimon Armonee Williams, 18, of Rockford departed this earthly life august 26, 2020. She was born January 16, 2002 in Rockford the daughter of Arlecia Threbits and Simon Williams. Dimon was employed by Schnucks in the produce department and United Parcel Service as a package handler. Dimon was a member of Miracle Revival Outreach. She graduated with a 4.0 g.p.a. from Auburn High School class of 2020 and was currently enrolled at Rock Valley College.
Dimon leaves to cherish many loving memories, her devoted parents; ; three sisters, Tajei Williams, Chaundra Williams and Saletha Williams; brother, Trovoie Donahue paternal grandmother Saletha; maternal grandmother Janice (Rickey) Mathis, maternal grandfather Kermit Threbits; maternal great grand parents Luther and Annie Lois Crumbley and paternal great grandmother, Louise Jackson a host of other relatives and friends and special great uncle Sam Johnson. She was predeceased by great grandfather, Simon Johnson.
Moving visitation will be held Saturday September 5, 2020 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Followed by services at 12:00 noon. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens



Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
SEP
5
Service
12:00 PM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
September 2, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends in the name of Jesus, The Christ, our healer.
The Foote Family
