Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
1860 S. Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for Dirk Webster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dirk C. Webster


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dirk C. Webster Obituary
Dirk C. Webster 1964—2019
Dirk C. Webster, 54, of Rockford, IL passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Dirk was born in Urbana, IL on September 29, 1964, son of Charles and Patricia (Cummings) Webster. He graduated from Auburn High School of Rockford, Class of 1982. Dirk was a stage manager in the music industry for most of his life, as well as a semi driver. He enjoyed music, music festivals and most of all, being a father to his son. Dirk will be dearly missed by musicians and stage personnel from the many bands he has worked with, including Head East, The Loving Spoonful, Paul Revere and the Raiders and many, many others. In keeping with Dirk's loving and generous spirit, it was decided to donate life so that others may live through the Gift of Hope. Surviving relatives include his mother, Patricia Webster; son, Donovan Webster; sister, Heidi Webster; uncle, Mike Kallenbach; numerous cousins and many very special friends, as well as his family pets; Murphy and Rosie. Dirk is predeceased by his father, Charles. Cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life will take place on June 29th at a location to be decided. Please refer to Dirk's Facebook profile for specific details. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 22 to June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now