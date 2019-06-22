|
Dirk C. Webster 1964—2019
Dirk C. Webster, 54, of Rockford, IL passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Dirk was born in Urbana, IL on September 29, 1964, son of Charles and Patricia (Cummings) Webster. He graduated from Auburn High School of Rockford, Class of 1982. Dirk was a stage manager in the music industry for most of his life, as well as a semi driver. He enjoyed music, music festivals and most of all, being a father to his son. Dirk will be dearly missed by musicians and stage personnel from the many bands he has worked with, including Head East, The Loving Spoonful, Paul Revere and the Raiders and many, many others. In keeping with Dirk's loving and generous spirit, it was decided to donate life so that others may live through the Gift of Hope. Surviving relatives include his mother, Patricia Webster; son, Donovan Webster; sister, Heidi Webster; uncle, Mike Kallenbach; numerous cousins and many very special friends, as well as his family pets; Murphy and Rosie. Dirk is predeceased by his father, Charles. Cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life will take place on June 29th at a location to be decided. Please refer to Dirk's Facebook profile for specific details. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 22 to June 25, 2019