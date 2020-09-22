Dirk R.V. Harris 2020

Dirk R.V. Harris, 62, died of a sudden illness on Wed., July 29, 2020 at home. Dirk was born November 22, 1957 to Ronald and Elizabeth Harris in Melrose Park, IL. Born an Army brat, he lived in a variety of places until the family settled in Rockford. He graduated from Rockford West High in 1975 and shortly after joined the U.S. Navy, where he served for four years. After spending years working in several local trades, Dirk settled into landscaping and working outdoors. He spent his last years living at the Luther Center where he is remembered fondly as a "gentle giant" and the one who kept the bird feeders filled. He was a member of the Banner of Truth Family Church. Dirk is survived by father Ronald Harris, sisters Deborah (Louis) Sassali and Dorien (Robert) Peterson, several nephews and a niece, numerous great-nephews and nieces, and special friend LeAnne Mathis. Predeceased by mother Elizabeth Harris. A private service was held with burial at New Milford Cemetery.



