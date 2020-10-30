Dixie A. (Arlow) Bark 1937—2020
Dixie A. (Arlow) Bark, 83, of Rockford, IL. Passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony. Born on March 12, 1937, in Austin, MN, the daughter of Frances and Jennie (Morgan) Gilligan. Dixie married Robert Bark on December 20, 2000. Previous marriage to Michael J. Arlow from April 1952 to May 1991 (predeceased). She is predeceased by her husband, Robert Bark; her son, Michael Arlow; her mother, father; and 5 Siblings. Survived by her daughters, Rachel Peterson (MP), Susan Arlow (MP), and Patricia Buazard (Rockford); son, Dan Arlow (Rockford); grandchildren; great grandchildren; and her sister, Catherine (Ned) Kirk.
A visitation will be held at Olson Funeral home on North Main Street, Rockford, IL. on Monday November 2, 2020 at 11:30am until 1:00pm. Private family services to follow. Burial will take place at 2:45pm at Arlington Memorial Park. Please visit www.olsonfh.com
