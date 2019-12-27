|
|
Dixie R. Hosto 1936—2019
Dixie R. Hosto, 83, of Rockford, IL died at 1:09 a.m., Sunday, December 8, 2019 in her home.
Born on April 14, 1936 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold and Antonette (Ritt) Selders. She graduated from the University of Illinois with a Master's Degree in Social Work. Dixie married Rev. Robert H. Hosto in Hollowayville, IL on October 17, 1953. She worked as a social worker in Rockford for many years.
Dixie was an avid gardener, an ardent fan of Starbucks coffee and a doting grandmother. She was a member of various quilting circles and was an active member of the United Church of Christ.
Survivors include son Michael (Kathleen) Hosto of La Moille, IL; son Timothy Hosto of Ashland, KY; son Mathew Hosto of Abington, VA; grandchildren Benjamin Hosto, Erin Hosto and Tony Hosto; sister Sandra Kendell and brother Tom Selders.
She is preceded in death by her husband Rev. Robert H. Hosto who preceded her on April 9, 1997, sister Linda and brother David.
A memorial ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2019 at Spring Creek United Church of Christ, 4500 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford, IL with Reverend Sandra Mineau officiating. Cremation Rites have been Accorded.
A memorial has been established in Dixie's name to Serenity Hospice and Home Oregon.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019