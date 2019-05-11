|
Dixon John Smith 1937—2019
Dixon John Smith, 81, of Dunnellon, FL, formerly of Rockford, IL, passed away peacefully Monday, March 11, 2019, in Ocala, FL, surrounded by his family. Born July 16, 1937, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Harry and Jean (Hultgren) Smith. Married Marlene Meyers on September 9, 1961, in Rockford. Employed by Amerock Corporation for 38 years, retiring in 2000. Survivors include his wife, Marlene; children, Denise (Mark) VanVleck, Vikki (Michael) Absher and Scott (Christine) Smith; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Joyce (Robert) Hillebrand and Joan Ellis; numerous nieces and nephews; and furry friend, Jaxee. Predeceased by his daughter, Andrea Smith.
Memorial mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2400 Bell Ave., Rockford, IL, with visitation from 9 to 9:45 a.m. in the church. Private inurnment in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park, IL. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 11 to May 13, 2019