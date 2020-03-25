|
|
Dolores F. Webster 1928—2020
Dolores F. Webster, 91, of Rockford, passed away peacefully at home on March 23, 2020.
She was born December 3, 1928 in Rockford, IL, daughter of Augustin and Hermelinda (Raya) Rivera. Dolores graduated from West High School, Class of 1948. She married Donald L. Webster in Rockford on May 26, 1956. Dolores was employed with Pierce Packaging for 25 years. She was a longtime member of St. Edward Catholic Church where she volunteered much of her time. Dolores enjoyed reading, word search puzzles, adult coloring books and watching old television shows. She loved spending time with her family the most. Dolores lost the love of her life on August 3, 1996 and her best went with him as she was never the same.
Those left to honor her memory include her three sons, Daniel of Los Angeles, CA, David of Rockford, IL and Dennis of Elmwood Park, IL; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Matt; great-grandchildren, Kenadie, Kye and Brooklyn; brother, Augie of Minneapolis, MN and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to give special thanks to Dolores's best friend, Millie as well as the staff of Northern Illinois Hospice for their kindness, care and compassion. Angels all of you. Dolores is predeceased by her parents, husband, 9 siblings and several nieces and nephews that were taken too soon.
Private family services will be held. Final resting place will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northern IL Hospice, 4751 Harrison Ave. Rockford, IL 61108.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020