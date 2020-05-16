|
Dolores Krueger 1931—2020
Dolores M. Krueger passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was born March 22, 1931 in Pennsylvania daughter of Inez and John Hilliard, Sr. Dolores met Donald Krueger in 1954 and they were married in 1955. She lived in Rockford, IL and worked a JI Case and Twin Disc for many years. After moving to Lebanon, IN in 1982, she worked at Economy Insurance Co and later Wal-Mart in Brownsburg, IN. Dolores enjoyed playing cards, attending product parties and spending time with her family. She is survived by her sister Carol McAlister of Rockford, four daughters, Barbara Fletcher (Mark) of Roscoe, IL, Joanne Fritz (Rod) of Caledonia, IL, Diana Richardson/Lowery (Harry) of Lebanon, IN, Donna Kadel of Lebanon, IN, 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband Donald, mother, father, step-father Carl Conti, son Carl, grandson Michael and great granddaughter Dixi.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 16 to May 22, 2020