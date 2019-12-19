|
Mrs. Dolores M. "Laurie" Glennon 1942—2019
Dolores "Laurie" Marie Glennon, nee Lyons, age 77, of Huntley, longtime resident of Rockford; passed away peacefully in the company of her family. Laurie attended St. Kilian's grade school and Mercy High School (Class of 1960). Earned a Bachelor's degree from Rockford College and Master's in Psychology from Northern Illinois University. Laurie was a dedicated mother, wife, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend to many. She was known for her love of family, vacations and playing cards! She treasured time spent with her family especially during the holidays and on trips to Hawaii, Disney World, and Camp Marydale. Laurie was the beloved wife of the late Timothy F.; loving mother of Timothy Jr. (Carol), Christopher, Annemarie (Joe) Linus, Marybeth (Rick) Waldorf and John and the late Patrick Glennon; proud grandmother of Timothy and Leo Glennon, Jordan, Sam and Bryn Glennon, Grace and Joey Linus, Cassandra, Brendan and Thomas Waldorf, Andrew and Emma Glennon; dear sister of Fran (Gerry) Dudek and the late Mary Ann Lyons and Helen Whited; cherished daughter of the late Helen and the late George Lyons; dear aunt and cousin of many. Visitation Friday, December 20, 2019, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 21, 2019, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 9:15 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. at Mary Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Alsip. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019