Dolores Moss 1936—2019

Dolores A. Moss, 82, of Poplar Grove, IL, died Thursday, May 23, 2019 surrounded by her family. Dolores was born October 3, 1936, to Lawrence Keith and Augusta Marie (Stichweh) Marcellus in Pocatello, ID. She married the love of her life, Thomas R. Moss, on January 10, 1959 in Belvidere, IL. Dolores obtained her R.N. license in nursing at Holy Cross Central School of Nursing in South Bend, IN. She continued her education, earning a B.S. in Nursing from Rockford College. Her nursing career spanned all areas of the field, from OB/GYN to Geriatrics. She was proud of her work and remained working as a registered nurse for 52 years, to include a licensed administrator at Maple Crest and Northwoods Care Centers, before retiring.

Dolores loved children, animals, knitting, and crocheting as hobbies but was truly dedicated to her family and genuinely enjoyed helping other people. She did her fair share of volunteer work, including being a nurse at St. James, a scout leader, and a foster parent for the disabled. Dolores loved to share her knowledge with others by teaching CCD classes, training physical therapy assistants and certified nursing assistants throughout her administrative career. Dolores also had a passion for music. She played the piano and organ and loved to sing. She had a beautiful voice and sang in church for many years.

Dolores is loved and will be missed by her husband, Thomas; children, Tanya M. (Thomas) Gureck of Ohio, Andrea S. Moss of Minnesota, Thomas A. Moss of Kentucky, Daniel E. Moss of Rockford, IL, Michael J. (Amy) Moss of Belvidere, IL, Michelle A. Moss of Beloit, WI, and William L. Moss of Belvidere, IL; daughter-in-law, Patricia Moss of Poplar Grove; siblings, Dean A. (Laura) Marcellus, and Darcie A. (Michael) Chamberlain; sister-in-law, Ruth Marcellus; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; son, Patrick N. Moss; and brother, Dale A. Marcellus.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave, Belvidere, IL, 61008. A funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, 402 Church St, Belvidere, IL, 61008. Memorials in her honor may be made out to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. To light a candle or share a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com. Published in Rockford Register Star from May 25 to May 27, 2019