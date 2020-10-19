1/1
Dolores Peebles
Dolores Peebles 1931—2020
Dolores "Dodi" Ann Peebles, 89, of Machesney Park passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, in SwedishAmerican Hospital. Born August 18, 1931, in Rockford, the daughter of Chester and Faye (Jenison) Oberg. Married Richard B. Peebles on August 25, 1950, in Rockford. Retired from Harlem School District and formerly employed by North Park Pharmacy. Longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church. Survivors include her daughters, Kris (John Benjamin) Arduino, Kari (Duggan) Floyd and Kathi Bouland; grandchildren, Nicholas (Karen Casey) Arduino, Michael (Heather Jones) Arduino, Kyle Floyd, Keyea (Ryan) Duy, Brock (Emily Neumueller) Bouland and Haylie (Billy Nowak) Bouland; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Carter; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by husband; grandchildren, Jennifer Floyd and Matthew Arduino; sister, Carol Stenzel; and parents.
Private family services with burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
