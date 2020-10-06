Rev. Don Lyon 1931—2020DONALD M. LYON, age 89, was born on July 9, 1931, in Egeland, North Dakota to Frank Lyon and Florence (Booher) Lyon. The family later moved to the State of Oregon, where he lived until he moved to Rockford, Illinois. He was the youngest of four children and the last to be called home.While attending Open Bible College in Des Moines, Iowa; Don married his childhood sweetheart, Donna Faye Swaggart in Eugene, Oregon on August 9, 1951 and 69 years later they were still as devoted to each other as the day they said "I do." They had four children, Faye (Jeffery) Jacobs, Curtis Lyon (deceased), and twins Carla (Brad) Hampton and Marla (Jonathan) Eash. They have seven grandchildren, Chad (Jill) Hampton, Krysten (Joseph) Zarembski, Colin Eash, Harrison Eash, J. Josiah Jacobs, Justin (Cally) Jacobs, and Brandon (Caitlin) Jacobs. They have nine great grandchildren. He is survived by extended family, Ron and Ruth Swanson and Lolitta Lyon. And many sons and daughters in Christ.He graduated from Open Bible College in 1953 with his Bachelors in Theology, and In March of 1954, Don and Donna Lyon moved to Rockford, Illinois, where they have lived ever since.He was multi-dimensional with accomplishments too numerous to mention. He was a most beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, but he was also a pastor, apostle, missionary, statesman, community leader, standard bearer, employer, and visionary. He loved people and would do whatever was in his power to do to help someone in need. He was a charismatic and energetic personality, which sometimes drew criticism, but he knew he only needed the approval of God. He was faced with and weathered many challenges, but never lost his faith in God. His unwavering and consistent ministry caused him to be accepted as an apostle and father to many pastors, evangelists, and ministry leaders across the globe. He was often introduced as a "pastor to pastors".A full obituary can be found on the website for Sundberg Funeral Home.A viewing will be held at Faith Center, 4721 South Main, Rockford, IL on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m... A celebration of life service will be held at Faith Center on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m... Private family internment. A memorial is being established to honor his life. Please consider a contribution instead of sending flowers.