Dona J. Layng 1935—2019
Dona J. Layng, 83, of Loves Park, was called home Thursday, May 23, 2019. Born October 20, 1935, in Chicago, the daughter of Charles and Dorothy (Dierkop) MacMurchy. Retired from Fran Kral Lincoln Mercury. Owned Loves Park Maid Rite. Member of City First Church, most recently First Evangelical Free Church. She loved the Lord, her family and attending her grandchildren's activities. Survivors include her children, Dale (Diane) Layng, Laurie (Juan) Terré, Lorraine Gustafson, Nancy (Ray) Painter and Patricia Vespa; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Jan Creviston; brother, Ron MacMurchy; numerous nieces and nephews.
Service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in First Evangelical Free Church, 2223 North Mulford Road, Rockford. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, and from 10 a.m. to service time Wednesday in the church. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 25 to May 27, 2019