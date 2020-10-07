Dona Mae Shigley 93 1927—2020
Dona Mae Shigley 93
Loves Park, IL. Passed away peacefuly October 6, 2020 in Presence St. Anne Center following a lingering illness. Born September 13, 1927 in Rockford to Ralph and Grace Mae (Hollister) Hute. She lived all her life in Rockford, marrying Wayne W. Shigley in Rockford on October 30, 1948. Dona formerly worked at the Coachlite Gift Shop in Colonial Village Mall. She enjoyed lunches and outings with her Harlem High School Classmates, going on casino trips to HoChunk and cruises with her husband and friends. Dona's family wishes to give special thanks to the staff of Presence St. Anne Center, especially Amy, Kathy, and Deb as well as Mercy Health Hospice, care giver Krystal for their compassionate care to Dona.
Survivors include son, Gregg (Marilyn) Shigley of Loves Park; grandsons, Steven Shigley of Bombay, CA and Spencer (Tricia Nichols) Shigley of Richfield. MN., great granddaughter, Ellie; great grandsons, Anthony Nichols and Brandon Mingo; several nieces and nephew; predeceased by her parents, Ralph Hute and Grace Mae (Glenn) Barkley; husband, Wayne; sister Juline LeParte; Brother, Robert Hute .
Private family graveside services at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Greenwood Cemetery. No visitation. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or Shriner's Hospitals for Children
.
Arrangements by Anderson-Long-Klontz Funeral Home & Cremation Services LTd. To light a candle or leave a condolence, please go to www.alkfunerals