Donald A. Fowler 1928—2020
Donald A. Fowler ,92, of Belvidere passed away peacefully Friday August 14, 2020 at his home. He was born March 30, 1928 in Herbert IL the son of Alfred and Bertha (Holt) Fowler. Donald married Daisy B. McElroy on May 16, 1948 in Belvidere IL. Donald pursued his love for farming his entire life in the Belvidere area along with his son Larry Fowler, grandson, Jeff Fowler and step grandson Ryan Kufalk.
Donald loved spending summers with his many friends at Lake Mills and his winters in Bare Foot Bay Florida. Donald is survived by his son Larry (Barb ) Fowler of Belvidere and daughter Mary (Bob ) Wilson of Belvidere : grandchildren Julia Fowler and Brian Wilson of Belvidere , great grandchildren Cassie Beasley, Calli Klinefelter, Vanessa Pyzka , Cameron Wilson and Katie Wilson; step grandchildren, Ryan (Alicia) Kufalk ( Jade and Brayden ), Stephanie (Jeremiah ) Wennmacher (Parker and Eli ); sister in-law Sally McElroy. Donald was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Bertha Fowler; wife, Daisy Fowler; grandson, Jeffery Fowler; infant son, James; infant daughter, Donna; two brothers, Archie Fowler, Walter Fowler; three sisters , Fern Zoeller, Darlene Borsberry, and Lenora Roach . The family would like a special thanks to Donald's care takers Sheila Fowler and Sera Penitiko. A special thanks also to OSF Hospice and his nurse Gina Flynn who saw him through this difficult time.
The walk-through visitation for Donald will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Avenue, Belvidere, IL. The Funeral service with Livestreaming will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Rev. Dina Lauman officiating. Burial will be in Belvidere Cemetery. In accordance with state guidelines only fifty people will be allowed in the building during the walk-through visitation and funeral ceremony, masks and social distancing are encouraged. The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in care of OSF Hospice and Garden Prairie United Church of Christ in Donald's name. To light a candle or to share a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com