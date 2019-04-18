|
Donald A. Lutmer 1950—2019
Donald A. Lutmer, 69, of Rockford, IL, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, April 17, 2019 at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockton Ave after a short illness. He was born March 24, 1950 in Rockford, IL, the son of Donald D. and Dorothy (Broge) Lutmer. Donald graduated from West High School and went on to be employed with Sears for 31 years. Don also worked at Motorola for several years. He was a member of the Studebaker Club and loved antique cars. Don was an avid fisherman, who loved spending time with his nieces and nephews.
Donald is loved and missed by his mother, Dorothy; siblings, Mary Lutmer, and Robert (Diane) Lutmer, nieces and nephews, Elizabeth (Tom Slick) Lutmer, Justin Lutmer, Brandon (Megan) Lutmer, and Holly (Stephen) L'Heureux; great-nephew, Theodore Lutmer; and honorary nephew, Eric (Jessie Brinkmeier) Abeyta. Donald is preceded in death by his father, Donald D., and numerous aunts and uncles.
A visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m., Monday, April 22, 2019 at Advantage Funeral Home, 7000 W. State St, Rockford, IL 61102 with a funeral service to follow at 10:00 a.m. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. Memorials may be made to Javon Bea Hospital. To share a condolence, please visit www.Advantagefunerals.com.
