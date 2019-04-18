Home

POWERED BY

Services
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
7000 West State Street
Rockford, IL 61102
(815) 968-5313
For more information about
Donald Lutmer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Lutmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald A. Lutmer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald A. Lutmer Obituary
Donald A. Lutmer 1950—2019
Donald A. Lutmer, 69, of Rockford, IL, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, April 17, 2019 at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockton Ave after a short illness. He was born March 24, 1950 in Rockford, IL, the son of Donald D. and Dorothy (Broge) Lutmer. Donald graduated from West High School and went on to be employed with Sears for 31 years. Don also worked at Motorola for several years. He was a member of the Studebaker Club and loved antique cars. Don was an avid fisherman, who loved spending time with his nieces and nephews.
Donald is loved and missed by his mother, Dorothy; siblings, Mary Lutmer, and Robert (Diane) Lutmer, nieces and nephews, Elizabeth (Tom Slick) Lutmer, Justin Lutmer, Brandon (Megan) Lutmer, and Holly (Stephen) L'Heureux; great-nephew, Theodore Lutmer; and honorary nephew, Eric (Jessie Brinkmeier) Abeyta. Donald is preceded in death by his father, Donald D., and numerous aunts and uncles.
A visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m., Monday, April 22, 2019 at Advantage Funeral Home, 7000 W. State St, Rockford, IL 61102 with a funeral service to follow at 10:00 a.m. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. Memorials may be made to Javon Bea Hospital. To share a condolence, please visit www.Advantagefunerals.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now