Salem Lutheran Church
1629 S 6th St
Rockford, IL 61104
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Salem Lutheran Church
Rockford, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Salem Lutheran Church
Rockford, IL
Donald and Edna Arnquist


1926 - 2020
Unlike the lives of Donald and Edna Arnquist this obituary will be short because words do not do them justice. Don and Edna were married in 1947 and left this Earth within two weeks of one another in the fall of 2019. they were adored by their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held for them at Salem Lutheran Church in Rockford Illinois on February 22, 2020 starting with a visitation at 11 a.m. The service will follow at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials be sent to Salem Lutheran Church.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
